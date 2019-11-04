Mass. Top Court To Hear Argument Over State's Vaping Ban

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:09 PM EST) -- Massachusetts’ highest court on Monday took up an appeal over the state’s temporary ban on all vaping products, scheduling arguments for December over the nation's most aggressive response to the vaping crisis that has so far survived a bruising court fight. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear the state’s appeal of an order last month that allowed the ban to go forward, but included findings that could hobble it in the continuing legal challenge brought by the industry group Vapor Technology Association. The justices left the door open for the VTA to mount its own appeals in the case, which has...

