Mining Co. Can't Sue Wells Fargo Unit Over Insurance Woes

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:42 PM EST) -- A coal mine staffing company hit with litigation over a worker’s 2008 death cannot sue a Wells Fargo insurance agent subsidiary for advising it to buy an insurance policy that excluded coverage for claims stemming from workplace injuries to employees, West Virginia’s highest court affirmed Monday. In a brief opinion, a unanimous West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals upheld a trial court’s ruling dismissing Mine Temp LLC’s suit against Wells Fargo Insurance Services of West Virginia Inc., finding that state law does not impose any heightened duty on insurance agents to advise clients on which policies would best fit their needs....

