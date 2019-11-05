FERC Aims For A Better Tribal Consultation Process

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 5:12 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has announced amendments to its Policy Statement on Consultation with Indian Tribes in Commission Proceedings. Revisions were published in the Federal Register on Oct. 24.[1] The updated policy statement clarifies that FERC will use its environmental documents and agency decisional documents to communicate how tribal input has been considered; clarifies that tribal treaty rights are considered in agency decisionmaking; and adds corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act to the entities with whom FERC will consult pursuant to the policy statement. The 2003 Policy Statement FERC originally issued its Policy Statement on Consultation with Indian Tribes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS