Ex-McKool Principal Joins Calfee Bankruptcy Practice

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 6:31 PM EST) -- Calfee Halter & Griswold LLP announced Monday that a former McKool Smith principal has joined the restructuring practice at its Cleveland, Ohio, and newly announced New York City offices. H. Jeffrey Schwartz has joined Calfee as a partner and as co-chair of its business restructuring and insolvency practice group, the firm said in an announcement Monday. "The addition of Jeff further strengthens our highly respected team of talented commercial lawyers," managing partner Brent Ballard said in the announcement. "Jeff brings valuable experience with national and international legal matters that will be an asset to the firm's clients." A native of Cleveland,...

