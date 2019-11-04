Salesmen Will Repay $1M In Penny Stock Scheme, SEC Says

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:54 PM EST) -- Three unregistered stock salesmen will together disgorge more than $1 million they earned through an alleged matched-trading scheme that involved the offloading of a microcap company's penny stock shares, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Monday. According to the SEC, Richard Jonathan Eden, Christopher Michael Neumann and Dale Scott Pearlman each worked for years for an individual identified as W.M., who is described in court documents as a control person of a microcap company called Intertech Solutions, Inc. All three men are subject to injunctive relief under the terms of the judgments they agreed to and must pay back the...

