Insys Ch. 11 Disclosures Draw Fire From DOJ, US Trustee

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 9:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of the United States Trustee objected Monday to the proposed Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement of bankrupt opioid maker Insys Therapeutics, saying it doesn’t include enough information and that the plan can't be confirmed. In the DOJ’s objection, the federal agency argues that the proposed Chapter 11 plan, up for confirmation in Delaware bankruptcy court in December, improperly separates unsecured claims into different buckets that each are treated differently, with each class of claims receiving an arbitrary recovery. The agency said the proposed plan distributions to general unsecured creditors is the result of...

