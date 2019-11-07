Norton Rose Nabs Ex-Barnes & Thornburg IP Co-Chair

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 8:09 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has brought on a former co-chairwoman of Barnes & Thornburg LLP’s intellectual property practice with more than three decades of litigation experience, the firm has announced. Felicia J. Boyd recently joined as partner in Norton Rose’s Minneapolis office, the firm said in a statement Monday. She was previously a partner at Barnes & Thornburg, where she worked for nearly a decade and co-chaired the firm’s intellectual property department. Boyd told Law360 on Thursday that she had been looking for a global platform and a way to better leverage her relationships with clients in that platform, and that Norton...

