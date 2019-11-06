PTAB Can't Trump Courts, Groups Tell Fed. Circ.

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 5:17 PM EST) -- Several groups are urging the full Federal Circuit to review its stance that Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions invalidating a patent can negate trial court infringement damages involving the same patents as long as some part of the infringement case remains pending, arguing that judicial decisions should not be so easily wiped out by agencies. In separate amicus briefs filed Monday, conservative group Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund, US Inventor Inc. and a coalition of 14 other inventor groups supported Chrimar Systems Inc.'s petition for rehearing en banc, which argued against a split panel's September decision applying the...

