Lenovo Says Alice Dooms 6 Essential Wireless Patents

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 4:14 PM EST) -- Six patents owned by major patent licensing company InterDigital Technology Corp. don't hold up under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice test, Lenovo and its Motorola unit have told a Delaware federal court in a bid to dodge infringement accusations. The tech giants moved to dismiss the bulk of InterDigital's lawsuit on Monday, saying six of the eight patents asserted against them cover abstract ideas ineligible for patent protection. The lawsuit alleges that Lenovo and Motorola laptops, tablets and smartphones infringe standard-essential patents for third- and fourth-generation wireless technology. Under the Alice test, courts first look at whether a patent is directed to an abstract idea and...

