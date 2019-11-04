Mass. Investment Co. Did $325M In 'Self-Dealing' Trades: SEC

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 10:30 PM EST) -- Massachusetts-based Bolton Securities Corp. violated federal laws against "self-dealing" trades, racking up $325 million in unlawful transactions, in addition to failing to disclose conflicts of interest, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a suit filed Monday in Bay State federal court. The SEC said Bolton Securities had broken the Advisers Act by not properly informing clients and getting their permission when it used an affiliated broker-dealer, Bolton Global Capital Corp., to trade "over $325 million worth of fixed income securities without making the required disclosures or obtaining the required consent." "From November 2014 through March 2019 alone, by directing...

