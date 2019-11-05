ED&F Invoices Suit Should Be Moved From UK, Broker Says

Law360, London (November 5, 2019, 4:24 PM GMT) -- A Singapore-based brokerage house being sued in the English courts by commodities trader ED&F Man over fraudulent warehouse receipts told the Court of Appeal on Tuesday that the risk of inconsistent judgments could not be a decisive factor in favor of choosing England as the appropriate forum. Straits (Singapore) PTE Ltd., which is the 10th defendant in ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd.’s suit, argued that a lower court was wrong to find that an overwhelming factor for trying all the defendants together in London was that it could avoid multiple proceedings in different jurisdictions. David Lewis QC, representing Straits, told the Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS