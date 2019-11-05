Chancery Won't Block Shareholder Vote On $2B Presidio Deal

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 12:34 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday declined to block a stockholder vote set for Wednesday on a proposed $2.1 billion sale of Presidio Inc. to an affiliate of private equity BC Partners, after a proposed class accused the company of snubbing a competing offer under pressure from BCP and a controlling shareholder. The Delaware Chancery Court said Tuesday it won’t block a stockholder vote over the proposed $2.1 billion sale of Presidio to a BC Partners affiliate. (Getty) Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said he was “not persuaded” that the suing stockholders had a reasonable probability of success in showing that...

