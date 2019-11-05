Gov’t Floats Insurance Fund for Thomas Cook Claimants

Law360, London (November 5, 2019, 4:57 PM GMT) -- British travelers who have suffered serious injuries while on vacations arranged by tour company Thomas Cook, which collapsed in September, could receive compensation through a government insurance fund under plans floated by the business secretary on Tuesday. Andrea Leadsom told Parliament that the “vast majority” of claimants still in line after the company failed face the prospect of not receiving compensation for major injuries or even loss of life because it did not have sufficient insurance. The government plans to launch a state compensation fund that will cover outstanding claims, Leadsom said. “It will be a capped fund, sufficient to ensure there...

