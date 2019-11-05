Baker Donelson Director Seeks Ch. 7 Cover From Ponzi Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 3:56 PM EST) -- A member of the board of directors at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Mississippi, asking to hit the pause button on allegations that he had been involved in propping up a Ponzi scheme. Jon Darrell Seawright, who has been with Baker Donelson since 2001, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, telling the court he has a net worth of $1.29 million but owes creditors $166 million, identifying the debts as primarily business related. Seawright has also asked to freeze a suit brought by the receiver for companies founded by convicted fraudster Arthur Lamar Adams,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS