SEC Wants Quick Win In $30M Sports Betting Scheme Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 9:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is asking a Nevada federal court to hand down a default judgment against a broker and a financial services company, saying they’ve failed to respond to a complaint alleging they were part of a $30 million sports betting scheme. In filings made Monday, the SEC told the court that Florida-based Executive Financial Services Inc. and the broker, convicted felon Paul Hanson, have missed their October deadlines to respond to the complaint, which was filed in early September. According to the SEC, both Hanson and the company were served in September. Hanson stipulated to a deadline...

