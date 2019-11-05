KKR Collects €5.8B For 5th European PE Fund

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 1:32 PM EST) -- KKR & Co. LP has clinched its fifth European-focused buyout fund after raking in €5.8 billion ($6.4 billion) from limited partners, with plans to focus on sectors including retail, financial services, health care, technology, media and telecom, the private equity giant said Tuesday. The fund, called KKR European Fund V LP, will also look to invest within industries like business services and industrials, and will focus mostly on Western Europe, according to a statement. KKR is investing $400 million of capital into the fund alongside its investors. “We’re delighted by the investor response to our latest flagship fund in Europe,” Alisa...

