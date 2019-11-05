Davis Polk Fired Atty After Race Bias Complaints, Suit Says

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 12:24 PM EST) -- A black ex-Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP associate sued the firm for race discrimination in New York federal court Monday, alleging it marginalized black attorneys and sabotaged his career by giving him bogus performance reviews and ultimately firing him as punishment for complaining. Kaloma Cardwell said the firm left him out of client meetings despite recruiting him in 2014 with promises of building a more diverse roster, and then refused to give him work after he made a series of complaints to senior leaders. Davis Polk fired him in February 2018, months after he filed a formal bias charge with the...

