Teco Energy Secures $35M Final Judgment Against Guatemala

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:27 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday entered final judgment against Guatemala in a dispute over electricity rates, ruling that the country must pay more than $35.4 million to U.S.-based Teco Energy Inc., with the order coming one month after the court confirmed an arbitration award in favor of the company. In entering final judgment, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss ordered Guatemala to pay $35.46 million to Teco, equal to the $21.1 million arbitration award issued against Guatemala, along with interest currently valued at $13.94 million. Guatemala must also pay separate amounts of $146,058 plus interest and $279,731 plus interest owed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS