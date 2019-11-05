Feds Did 'Orwellian' End-Run Around ACA, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:34 PM EST) -- The Trump administration's decision to increase how long Americans can use short-term health insurance plans that skirt certain Affordable Care Act requirements relies on an “Orwellian” definition of statutory language, a coalition of health care groups has told the D.C. Circuit. The organizations, including the Association for Community Affiliated Plans, on Monday asked the appellate court to undo U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon’s decision that nuked their suit fighting a regulation allowing consumers to buy and renew “short-term, limited duration” health insurance for up to 36 months, up from three months at the end of the Obama administration. The groups said that the rule...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS