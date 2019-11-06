Trump Touts Record On Judges As Senate OKs 9th Circ. Pick

Law360, Washington (November 6, 2019, 9:13 PM EST) -- As the Senate prepared to approve an unusually bipartisan pick for the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday, President Donald Trump touted his success naming conservatives to the federal bench at a special White House event highlighting a milestone: Trump appointees now account for 1 in 4 active U.S. circuit judges. "These distinguished men and women are some of the most gifted scholars, respected jurists and finest legal minds ever placed on the federal bench," Trump said. "We are defending American justice and preserving the extraordinary vision of our Founding Fathers." The partisan pep rally in the White House's elegant East Room gathered Republican leaders...

