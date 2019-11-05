Zurich Must Pay $2.7M Asbestos Award, Md. Justices Told

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 10:18 PM EST) -- A Maryland man told the state's highest court Tuesday that Zurich American Insurance Co. should be required to cover a nearly $2.7 million judgment he won against Zurich's policyholder in litigation over his asbestos-related cancer, arguing that the insurance policy terms require Zurich to pay the award in full. During a 45-minute hearing in Annapolis, counsel for plaintiff Patrick Rossello urged the Maryland Court of Appeals to reverse a trial court's ruling requiring Zurich to cover only a portion of the award he obtained against builder Lloyd E. Mitchell Inc., which ceased doing business in 1976, in the underlying asbestos injury suit....

