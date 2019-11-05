Oxford Must Rethink Covering Teen's Anorexia Treatment

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 7:38 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Tuesday ordered Oxford Health to reconsider its refusal to cover residential treatment for a minor diagnosed with anorexia nervosa, finding that the guidelines the insurer used weren’t consistent with her health plan. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in his order granted partial summary judgment to S.B., who was a minor during the relevant time period, in her suit alleging Oxford Health Insurance Inc. ran afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it denied coverage for her residential mental health treatment. Though S.B’s plan allowed Oxford Health to adopt and apply guidelines to determine...

