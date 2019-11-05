2nd Circ. Won’t Revive Antitrust Suit Over Cancer Drugs

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 2:51 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel on Tuesday opted not to give a Russian pharmaceutical company another shot in a suit claiming Roche AG and its affiliates blocked the Russian firm from entering the U.S. market with its cancer treatments. Saying the district court was right in finding U.S. antitrust law didn’t apply to the actions of foreign companies in a foreign jurisdiction, U.S. Circuit Judge Denny Chin, writing for the panel, told Russian drugmaker Biocad JSC that Roche’s alleged price-fixing in the Russian market does not fall into the import exception in the Foreign Trade Antitrust Improvements Act, which limits application of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS