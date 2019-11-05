Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Affirms Alice Ax Of Lost Luggage Patent

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 5:26 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling that invalidated an airline bag delivery company’s patent on technology for picking up lost luggage, unpersuaded by the company’s argument that the claims covered more than a patent-ineligible abstract idea.

In a nonprecedential one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed a Delaware federal judge’s decision invalidating a Baggage Airline Guest Services Inc. patent for being directed to the abstract idea of “coordinating and monitoring baggage delivery” and therefore not patentable under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test.

Bags, as the company called itself, had contended that the representative claim “uses a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®