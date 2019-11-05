Fed. Circ. Affirms Alice Ax Of Lost Luggage Patent

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 5:26 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling that invalidated an airline bag delivery company’s patent on technology for picking up lost luggage, unpersuaded by the company’s argument that the claims covered more than a patent-ineligible abstract idea. In a nonprecedential one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed a Delaware federal judge’s decision invalidating a Baggage Airline Guest Services Inc. patent for being directed to the abstract idea of “coordinating and monitoring baggage delivery” and therefore not patentable under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test. Bags, as the company called itself, had contended that the representative claim “uses a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS