Judge Won't Block Passport Requirement For Visa Lottery

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 9:12 PM EST) -- Aspiring immigrants who plan on entering the visa lottery for the chance to come to America will have to be passport holders if they want to have a chance this year, after a D.C. federal judge refused to block the Trump administration rule that added that requirement. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly ruled Monday not to issue a preliminary injunction that would block the passport requirement from taking effect while several would-be immigrants and their families who already live in America challenge the rule. Judge Kelly's decision came just a day before the window for this year's lottery was set to...

