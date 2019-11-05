Cannabis-Focused Blank Check Co. Prices Upsized $120M IPO

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 3:50 PM EST) -- Blank check company Merida Merger began trading Tuesday after raising $120 million in a Graubard Miller-led initial public offering, the proceeds of which will be used to target a cannabis company. Merida Merger Corp. I, a blank check company formed by Merida Capital Partners III LP, raised $120 million through an upsized offering of 12 million units. The company had initially expected to float 10 million shares, according to an Oct. 30 prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each unit in the offering comprises one share of common stock and one half of a warrant. Each warrant will...

