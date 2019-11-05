Mass. Board To Decide If Vape Ban Applies To Medical Pot

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 6:27 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' cannabis regulatory commission has one week to decide whether the state's sweeping vape ban should apply to medical marijuana patients after a superior court judge ruled Tuesday that Gov. Charlie Barker's administration had usurped the agency's authority. Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins found that the emergency regulations prohibiting the sale of all vapes, including those with THC, ran afoul of legislation that had expressly transferred regulation of medical marijuana to the state's Cannabis Control Commission. "The legislature did not want [the Department of Public Health] to regulate medical marijuana, but the emergency regulations do just that," Judge Wilkins...

