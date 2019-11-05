High Court Habeas Case Could Slow Fast-Tracked Removal

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to consider when courts can review early determinations from asylum officers could open another door for migrants to fight deportation and undermine the fast-tracked removal system that the Trump administration has tried to expand. The high court is weighing whether a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act that limits habeas review of decisions to initially evaluate a person's asylum eligibility — known as a "credible fear" determination — violates the U.S. Constitution's suspension clause, after the Ninth Circuit held in March that it did. If the justices uphold the Ninth Circuit's decision and strike the...

