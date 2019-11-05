Last-Ditch Effort Delays EdgeMarc Ch. 7 Conversion Bid

Law360, Wilmington (November 5, 2019, 9:37 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday held off on deciding whether to convert oil and gas producer EdgeMarc Energy Holdings LLC's Chapter 11 to give major stakeholders one last-ditch effort at a deal that could stave off a Chapter 7 liquidation. At a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey told EdgeMarc that although it has yet to show him why the bankruptcy shouldn't be converted to a Chapter 7, he is willing to give them another week to work out a deal with key stakeholders to provide a path out of Chapter 11. EdgeMarc, lender KeyBank NA, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS