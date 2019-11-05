Puerto Rico Finds $60M For Worker Christmas Bonuses

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 4:17 PM EST) -- Puerto Rico's financial oversight board and governor's office announced Tuesday they have managed to find $60 million in the island's budget to pay Christmas bonuses for government workers this year. About 100,000 government employees will receive $600 each over the next month if the oversight board approves the reapportionment of the funds Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced said she has found to make the annual payments, which have been a source of friction between the government and the board in past years. "We know that public employees depend on that money to buy their gifts and enjoy the Christmas season. From the...

