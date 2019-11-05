Greystar Rakes In $2B For Multifamily Value-Add Fund

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 5:03 PM EST) -- Greystar Real Estate Partners announced Tuesday that it closed its 10th flagship fund with $2 billion in equity commitments, the largest amount it has raised for a U.S. multifamily value-add fund. The oversubscribed fund, Greystar Equity Partners X, reached its final close after scoring commitments from new and existing institutional investors in North America, continental Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, according to Greystar's announcement. Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC focuses on investments and developments of rental housing properties, according to its website. Its flagship series of funds is focused on acquiring existing assets in U.S. markets, the announcement said. “We have...

