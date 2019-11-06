NY Seeks To Save Challenge To ICE Courthouse Arrests

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 2:44 PM EST) -- A New York federal court should deny the federal government’s bid to dismiss a case that challenges immigration arrests made inside and adjacent to Empire State courthouses because the enforcement practice violates the U.S. Constitution’s 10th Amendment, New York has argued. The Southern District of New York should allow the case to proceed, as neither the Constitution nor federal law allows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stand in the way of law enforcement and the administration of justice by the states, according to Tuesday’s opposition brief by the state of New York and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. “Defendants’ arguments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS