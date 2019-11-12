Burns & Levinson Hires Ex-Foley Hoag Partner In Boston

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 5:27 PM EST) -- Burns & Levinson LLP has snagged a Foley Hoag LLP venture capital specialist with more than two decades of experience, the firm has announced. Robert Chow joins Burns & Levinson in Boston as a partner in the business department of its venture capital and emerging companies group, the firm said Nov. 5. “I think Burns & Levinson is a real a rising firm here in Boston,” Chow told Law360 on Tuesday. “The corporate group and the business law group I joined has been growing and I like the team here. It’s a great group of practical, client-service oriented lawyers here.”...

