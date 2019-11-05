NJ Broker Accused Of Reaping $28M From 'In-And-Out' Trades

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 7:05 PM EST) -- A New Jersey broker-dealer’s state registration has been revoked and its assets frozen as it faces a lawsuit alleging the company and its agents unlawfully pocketed more than $28.7 million in commissions and sales charges through improper short-term trading activities, authorities said. Four days after launching the complaint and obtaining the court-ordered asset freeze, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said Monday that the actions against First Standard Financial Co. LLC send “a clear message” to broker-dealers in the Garden State about engaging in misconduct. "Investors are exposed to significant risks when financial services firms turn a blind eye to excessive,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS