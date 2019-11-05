Grassley Won't Undo Trump's Metal Duties In Tariff Reform Bill

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 6:06 PM EST) -- Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Friday that his bill to curb the White House’s authority to impose national security tariffs will not attempt to remove the steel and aluminum tariffs the Trump administration has already put in place. The Finance Committee chairman has been working on legislation that will give Congress a role in imposing tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which allows the White House to restrict trade on the basis of national security. President Donald Trump has already used Section 232 to set tariffs on steel and aluminum and may soon do so again for cars...

