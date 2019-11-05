Justices Keep The Laughs Coming In Port Safety Case

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 9:03 PM EST) -- Arbitration case law might not be an obvious topic for humor, but the U.S. Supreme Court justices seemed to be in a joking mood Tuesday morning, as they grilled attorneys on how to resolve a circuit split over the meaning of "safe port" or "safe berth" clauses in shipping contracts. The justices repeatedly chuckled among themselves during oral arguments in the long-running case between three Citgo units and a shipowner. They made the entire courtroom break into laughter at least half a dozen times as they parsed whether the clauses guarantee the safety of a ship or mean only that the party chartering the ship must...

