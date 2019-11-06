Support For Federal Anti-Doping Bill Seems To Be Waning

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 4:59 PM EST) -- In 2016, whistleblower Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov exposed the massive Russian state-sponsored doping that took place during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The international outcry, and the weak response from the International Olympic Committee was chronicled in 2017’s Academy award-winning documentary, “Icarus.”[1] In January, the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act[2] was introduced in both houses of Congress with bipartisan sponsorship, responding to the widely perceived lackadaisical enforcement by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the IOC. RADA would target individuals (e.g., doctors, trainers) participating in international doping fraud conspiracies anywhere in the world where Americans compete with foreign athletes, with penalties including fines up to $1...

