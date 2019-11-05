Tenet Nears $66M Deal With DOJ In Okla. Kickback Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 11:31 PM EST) -- Tenet Healthcare Corp. has reached a tentative $66 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to put to rest whistleblower allegations the company was part of a scheme in which doctors received kickbacks for referring patients to an Oklahoma hospital it owns, according to a Monday U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The qui tam suit, filed in 2016 in Oklahoma federal court, alleges Tenet benefited from a scheme in which it conspired to control the equity of the Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery LLC "in return for ... doctors' continued high-volume referral of surgical cases and non-surgical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS