Morrisons Fights Liability For Data Breach At Top UK Court

Law360, London (November 6, 2019, 5:27 PM GMT) -- Morrisons should not be held liable for the theft and distribution by a disgruntled staff member of payroll data for 100,000 of his colleagues because the disclosure was too far removed from his main responsibilities, the supermarket chain argued at the U.K.'s highest court on Wednesday. WM Morrisons Supermarket PLC has asked the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by a lower court that put the grocery chain on the hook for damages claimed by the employees whose information had been published online by Andrew Skelton, a senior IT auditor at Morrisons. Skelton was allegedly seeking revenge after being disciplined for sending a...

