Ex-RBS Exec Accused Of Driving Client Into GRG Unit At Trial

Law360, London (November 6, 2019, 7:09 PM GMT) -- A property developer accused a former senior director with RBS’ controversial restructuring unit of trying to take over his real estate portfolio "by hook or by crook" at a London trial Wednesday. Toni Smith, who worked within the Royal Bank of Scotland’s restructuring division until 2015, took the stand Wednesday on the sixth day of the High Court trial over property developer Oliver Morley’s lawsuit accusing the bank of rejecting his attempts to refinance a £75 million ($96 million) loan in order to make a profit off his portfolio instead of helping the company under the influence of the government's bailout program. ...

