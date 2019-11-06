Merrill Lynch, Raymond James To Pay Back $12M In Fees

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 11:08 AM EST) -- Merrill Lynch, Raymond James & Associates Inc. and Raymond James Financial Services Inc. have agreed to shell out a total of $12 million in restitution to investors who the agency says were overcharged for contributions to their children’s tuition-savings accounts, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced Wednesday. The three financial services firms failed to supervise agents who steered customers with younger children into a higher-fee class of 529 savings plans that may not have been well-suited to their needs, FINRA said. A 529 plan is an investment account designed for future educational expenses and consists of municipal securities sponsored by the...

