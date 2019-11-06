Texas Justices Told To Interpret Royalty Conveyance Broadly

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 9:24 PM EST) -- A lower court ignored long-standing precedent requiring that royalty interest conveyances be construed as broadly as possible when it held that Piranha Partners was entitled to royalty interests on one part of a piece of land rather than the entire tract, it told the Texas Supreme Court in oral arguments Wednesday. Piranha is trying to undo a May 2018 ruling by the Seventh Court of Appeals that reversed a trial court’s ruling and held that Joe B. Neuhoff and several other Neuhoffs had conveyed to Piranha an overriding royalty interest in one quadrant of the tract where a well was located....

