FuelCell Snags $200M In Financing From Orion Energy

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 4:07 PM EST) -- Connecticut-based energy company FuelCell said Wednesday that it secured $200 million in financing from Orion Energy Partners to help fund projects that are already under construction and to refinance existing debt. The FuelCell Energy Inc. financing comes in the form of an eight-year, $200 million corporate loan facility with Orion, according to a statement. Orion is a New York-headquartered private equity firm focused on providing debt financing to middle market energy infrastructure businesses, primarily throughout North America. FuelCell President and CEO Jason Few said in the news release that the company is "pleased to close the new facility with Orion Energy...

