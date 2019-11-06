Canadian Waste Hauler GFL Postpones $1.9B IPO

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 9:06 PM EST) -- Private equity-backed Canadian waste hauler GFL Environmental Holdings Inc. reportedly delayed an estimated $1.9 billion initial public offering on Wednesday, becoming the latest company to put off plans amid a choppy market for new issuances. Ontario-based GFL was slated to go public this week but has postponed its offering, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. Messages to GFL were not immediately returned on Wednesday. GFL planned to sell 87.6 million shares priced between $20 and $24, raising $1.9 billion at midpoint. But the company reportedly only found support for an IPO priced at $18 per share. “At a price below...

