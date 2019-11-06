DHS Bid To Collect Social Media Info Sparks Privacy Concerns

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 5:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's proposal to collect social media handles from foreign citizens has been met with backlash from civil rights and higher education groups that caution it will chill free speech and discourage international students from studying in the U.S. DHS had indicated in September that the department planned to begin asking for information on foreign citizens' social media accounts for the past five years on visa applications and traveler forms, opening its proposal up for public comment through Nov. 4. But in dozens of comments filed over the following two months, national civil rights and legal and...

