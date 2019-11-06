Tile Shop Investor Sues In Del. To Thwart 'Fraudster' Takeover

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 6:43 PM EST) -- A Tile Shop Holdings Inc. investor filed a derivative suit late Tuesday in the Delaware Chancery Court seeking to thwart what it contends is a takeover led by the company's former CEO and certain directors who didn't pay a fair price for company stock. Tile Shop stockholder K-Bar Holdings LLC is seeking to have the court permanently enjoin the company from delisting its stock and bar the company's founder and former CEO Robert A. Rucker and his "cohorts" on the board from purchasing more company stock. Also, K-Bar asserts the company should institute poison pill measures to protect public stockholders....

