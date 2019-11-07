Marsh & McLennan Unit Taps New Legal, Compliance Head

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 10:15 PM EST) -- Insurance industry giant Marsh & McLennan Cos. has promoted a high-ranking compliance expert to general counsel and chief compliance officer of reinsurance brokerage division Guy Carpenter, the company confirmed Thursday. Michael Sevi, who was wearing two hats for the past year and a half helping run compliance functions for both Marsh & McLennan Cos. and Guy Carpenter, will now turn his attention solely to Guy Carpenter and gain a GC title in the process. Sevi will be looking after legal, compliance and regulatory functions at the 3,000-employee unit, including “being very targeted about where we embed compliance in the business," he...

