Biopharma Firm Urges Chancery To Ax Cholesterol Drug Suit

Law360, Wilmington (November 6, 2019, 10:38 PM EST) -- Biopharmaceutical company Esperion Therapeutics Inc. told a Delaware vice chancellor Wednesday that an investor has not shown evidence supporting allegations that company officers purposely misled the public about the prospects of a cholesterol-lowering drug in development. At a hearing in Wilmington, Adam Slutsky of Goodwin Procter LLP told Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III that he should grant Esperion and its officers’ motion to dismiss a derivative suit filed by stockholder Hubert Owens in 2016 alleging breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with public disclosures made about clinical trials for Esperion’s lead product candidate. In his suit, Owens contends company officers...

