Gov't Wins Bid To Drop FCA Suit Against UnitedHealth

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 6:53 PM EST) -- A whistleblower’s False Claims Act lawsuit against a UnitedHealth Inc. unit was dismissed at the federal government’s request after the U.S. Department of Justice argued in Pennsylvania federal court that the expense of litigating the case outweighed the likelihood of winning and any recovery. In tossing the suit Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson said the government had shown that it had a valid interest in dropping the case, given the expense of continuing the litigation, the slim odds of winning and alleged misbehavior by the whistleblower. “In this case, the government’s decision to seek dismissal is based on its determination...

