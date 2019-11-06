Weiler & Rees Partner, Tax Court Atty Nominated For Tax Court

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 5:43 PM EST) -- A partner at Louisiana-based Weiler & Rees LLC and a current counsel for U.S. Tax Court were nominated by President Donald Trump on Wednesday to serve as judges on the Tax Court, the White House announced. Christian Weiler, a practicing tax controversy litigator with Weiler & Rees, and Alina Ionescu Marshall, who serves as counsel to the chief judge of the Tax Court, were nominated, according to a White House statement. Weiler is a partner at Weiler & Rees in New Orleans and focuses on tax litigation. He also serves as an officer with the tax section of the Louisiana State Bar...

